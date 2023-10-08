817 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

