Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.89 and traded as low as C$10.31. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 12,615 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.62.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.6 %

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The firm has a market cap of C$420.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.31.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.