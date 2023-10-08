McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

