JB Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

