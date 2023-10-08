JB Capital LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.