JB Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.29.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.