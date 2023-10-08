Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.85

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $17.74. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 35,179 shares traded.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.56). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

