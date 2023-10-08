Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.06

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.05. Clariant shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 2,119 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLZNY

Clariant Stock Up 0.5 %

About Clariant

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.