Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.17

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $20.02. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CBWBF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

