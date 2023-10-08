Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 18,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MCD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $285.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

