Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

