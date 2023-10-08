Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $296,295.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600 over the last 90 days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

