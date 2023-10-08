Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

HURC stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hurco Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Doar purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 183,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,208.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Doar purchased 9,200 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $198,628.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Volovic acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,666.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,898 shares of company stock worth $298,336. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

