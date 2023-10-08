Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.