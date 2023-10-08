My DeFi Pet 1-Day Volume Hits $152,861.92 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.18 million and $152,861.92 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,898,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

