Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.14.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $1,141,025.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,734,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $1,141,025.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,734,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,904 shares of company stock worth $30,566,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,377,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

