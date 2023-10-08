Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $431.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

