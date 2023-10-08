The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 226.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

