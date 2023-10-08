Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Chuy’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

