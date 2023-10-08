iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

Get iCAD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ICAD

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $4,041,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.