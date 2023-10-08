ELIS (XLS) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $3,371.24 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,848.40 or 1.00020854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002285 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0390229 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,023.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

