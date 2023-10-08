Biodesix (BDSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 9th. Biodesix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biodesix Trading Up 9.2 %

Biodesix stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,510,204.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,551. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

