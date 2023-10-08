iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,628 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.69% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $181,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.81 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.