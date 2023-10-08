Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of TotalEnergies worth $164,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

