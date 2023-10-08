Olympiad Research LP Takes $173,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 927,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,729 shares of company stock valued at $388,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Pulmonx Profile



Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.



