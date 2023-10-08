Olympiad Research LP Makes New $148,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clarus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter worth $3,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clarus by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

