Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
