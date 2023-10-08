Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP cut its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 4,866.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 43.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after buying an additional 1,267,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

