Raymond James & Associates Purchases 139,495 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.93% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $164,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

