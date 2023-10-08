Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $161,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEI stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

