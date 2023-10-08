Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 382.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 829,051 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 156,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Under Armour by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAA opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

