Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,510,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 303,456 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,002,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,961,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,312 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

