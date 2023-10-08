Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 12,016 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

