Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 12,016 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.
In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
VSCO stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.