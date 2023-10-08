Raymond James & Associates Has $152.60 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of Watsco worth $152,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $64,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 408,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after purchasing an additional 165,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $387.93 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $393.05. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

