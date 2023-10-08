Raymond James & Associates Purchases 18,081 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $134,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.