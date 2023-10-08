Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,649.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $100,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

