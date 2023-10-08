Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $90.88 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

