Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $100.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $100,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

