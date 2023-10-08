Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,123 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $78,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 59.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

