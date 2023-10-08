iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $235.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

