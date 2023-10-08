S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $96,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.