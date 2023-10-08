Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 404,434 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $67,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11,659.7% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 133,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 72.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 299,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,471 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $32.78 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

