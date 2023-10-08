Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $67,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $399.69 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

