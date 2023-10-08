The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $98,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.88. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

