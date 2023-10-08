STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of STERIS worth $69,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

