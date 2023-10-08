Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

