Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.00. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,530 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.