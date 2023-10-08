Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.47 and traded as low as $10.00. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,530 shares traded.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
