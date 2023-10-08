Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.34. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 600 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

