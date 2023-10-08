Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.59

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and traded as high as $29.05. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 150 shares.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

