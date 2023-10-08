Many Bright Ideas Technologies (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.01. Many Bright Ideas Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,224 shares traded.

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. It focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Many Bright Ideas Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Many Bright Ideas Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.